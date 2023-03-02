NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (the “Company”) ( “CMCAU”, “CMCA”, “CMCAW”) announced today that the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), originally scheduled for Friday, February 24, 2023, is being postponed to Wednesday, March 1, 2023. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on proposals to amend the Company’s amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the “A&R Memorandum and Articles of Association”) to (i) extend the date by which the Company would be required to consummate a business combination from March 3, 2023 to December 3, 2023 (the “Extension Period”) and (ii) permit the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), in its sole discretion, to elect to wind up the Company’s operations on an earlier date than December 3, 2023 (including prior to March 3, 2023) (together, the “Charter Amendments”).



As a result of this change, the Meeting will now be held at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, via a live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/cemac/2023. In addition, CEMAC Sponsor LP, the Company’s sponsor, may enter into arrangements with a limited number of shareholders pursuant to which such shareholders would agree not to redeem the Class A ordinary shares issued in the Company’s initial public offering (“public shares”) beneficially owned by them in connection with the Charter Amendments.

Also, as a result of this change, the Company has extended the deadline for holders of the public shares to submit their shares for redemption in connection with the Charter Amendments to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 27, 2023 (the “Redemption Deadline”). Any demand for redemption, once made, may be withdrawn at any time until the Redemption Deadline and, thereafter, with the Company’s consent. Shareholders may request to reverse their redemption by contacting the Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, at One State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attn: Mark Zimkind (e-mail: [email protected] ).

The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies from shareholders during the period prior to the Meeting. Only the holders of the Company’s ordinary shares as of the close of business on January 19, 2023, the record date for the Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Meeting.

As previously disclosed, the Company has identified an Asian reinsurance company (the “Partner”) for an initial business combination. The Company believes that the Partner represents a compelling opportunity for the Company to complete its initial business combination and has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with the Partner. The execution of a definitive business combination agreement is subject to several conditions, including the completion of due diligence and negotiation and preparation of documentation. The Company cannot assure that it will enter into a definitive business combination agreement with Partner, and the Board currently believes that there may not be sufficient time before March 3, 2023 to complete the initial business combination or obtain an automatic three-month extension if the Company has signed a definitive agreement with respect to an initial business combination by March 3, 2023 as currently contemplated by the A&R Memorandum and Articles of Association and the Company’s investment management trust agreement, dated as of November 30, 2021. Accordingly, the Board believes that it is in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders to provide the Company more time to consummate the initial business combination, as well as to provide additional flexibility to wind up the Company’s operations prior to the end of the Extension Period.

If the Company has signed a definitive agreement with respect to an initial business combination by March 3, 2023, the Company intends to cancel the Meeting and will hold another shareholders’ meeting prior to June 3, 2023 in order to seek shareholder approval of a potential business combination or new extension period.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or geographic region, it is focusing on high-growth companies operating in select emerging markets, with the ability to replicate their business models sustainably across other emerging markets or translate their products, services or technologies to developed markets.

