Robert Bernard Joins CBRE as Chief Sustainability Officer

21 minutes ago
NYSE:CBRE, Financial) today announced that Robert Bernard, an executive with more than two decades of environmental sustainability experience, has joined the company as Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Client Sustainability Solutions.

In this role, Mr. Bernard will drive enterprise-wide strategies that strengthen the suite of sustainability services the company delivers for clients, as well as strategies that enable CBRE to achieve its own carbon-reduction and sustainability goals. In September 2021, CBRE pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

“As the world’s largest commercial property manager, we have an outsized opportunity to influence sustainability across the built environment,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer. “Rob’s background, technical expertise and leadership skills uniquely position him to lead our efforts and we are excited that he has chosen to join CBRE to advance our internal and client-focused sustainability initiatives.”

Mr. Bernard previously served as the first Chief Environmental Strategist at Microsoft, where he established a global strategic framework to transform company-wide approaches to carbon, climate, energy, water and waste.

Most recently, Mr. Bernard founded and served as Managing Director of a private equity firm, Commonwealth Equity Partners, LLC, focused on investments in companies that participate in the circular economy. He has also served as an advisor and consultant to National Geographic, Allbirds and Watsco, Inc.

“The built environment generates about 40% of the world’s carbon emissions. CBRE is deeply committed to doing our part to combat climate change and I look forward to working closely with my colleagues, our customers and business partners to decarbonize buildings around the world,” Mr. Bernard said.

Mr. Bernard holds a BA from Columbia University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (

NYSE:CBRE, Financial), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005696/en/

