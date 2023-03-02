Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST) (“Limestone”), parent company of Limestone+Bank, announced today that its shareholders approved the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated October 24, 2022, by and between Peoples Bancorp Inc. (“Peoples”) and Limestone and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger of Limestone into Peoples.

Shareholders also approved, in a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation payable to the Company’s named executive officers in connection with the merger as set forth in the joint proxy statement of the Company and prospectus of Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the special meeting.

About Limestone Bancorp, Inc.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST) is a Louisville, Kentucky-based bank holding company which operates banking centers in 14 counties through its wholly-owned subsidiary Limestone Bank. The Bank’s markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry and extend south along the Interstate 65 corridor. The Bank serves south central, southern, and western Kentucky from banking centers in Barren, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Ohio, and Warren counties. The Bank also has banking centers in Lexington, Kentucky, the second largest city in the state, and Frankfort, Kentucky, the state capital. Limestone Bank is a traditional community bank with a wide range of personal and business banking products and services.

