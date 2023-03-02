ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayFirst National Bank has named Wade Stringfield vice president, SBA lending officer. He assumes the role within the Bank’s SBA loan division, CreditBench, which finished the SBA’s 2022 fiscal year as the No. 8 SBA 7(a) lender in the country.



Prior to joining BayFirst, Stringfield served as SBA sales manager at SaviBank in Burlington, Washington where he specialized in SBA 7(a) and USDA Business and Industry loans across the states of Washington, Oregon and Alaska, and personally produced more than $33 million in loans since 2021. He also previously held the positions of SBA program manager at WECU and SBA business development officer at Coastal Community Bank.

He brings 15 years of banking industry experience to the CreditBench Division. He is now tasked with expanding CreditBench’s reach in the Pacific Northwest region by marketing, originating and closing SBA (7a) loans up to $5 million utilized for business acquisitions, owner-occupied commercial real estate, debt consolidation and refinancing, equipment purchases, and working capital loans.

“Wade is a proven small business lender, which will significantly benefit not only the BayFirst team but also the small businesses we assist,” said Chris Hackney, senior vice president and director of SBA loan originations at CreditBench. “We know he will use this experience to drive results, and we are excited to see the impact he has on the advancement of our strategic initiatives in 2023 and beyond as we continue to bring in talent from across the U.S.”

Wade is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing and Finance from Oklahoma Baptist University and a master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.

About CreditBench

CreditBench has originated more than $1 billion in SBA 7(a) loans since 2016. Its expert team utilizes streamlined processes and a technology-driven approach to provide loans under $350,000 and as large as $5 million. As an SBA Preferred Lender, CreditBench also delivers competitive rates, flexible requirements, fast closing times, and the personalized support small businesses need to reach their goals. It was the eighth largest SBA 7(a) lender nationwide and the No. 1 SBA 7(a) lender in the five-county Tampa Bay market in the SBA's 2022 fiscal year.

About BayFirst National Bank

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, BayFirst National Bank, the principal subsidiary of BayFirst Financial Corp. ( BAFN), operates eight banking centers in the Tampa Bay area and originates residential mortgages locally. In addition, BayFirst offers a broad range of retail and business banking services. Since it opened in 1999, BayFirst has grown exponentially without losing sight of its commitment to making an impact in the community and being Here for What’s Next® in the lives of its customers. For more information visit: www.BayFirstFinancial.com.

About BayFirst Financial Corp.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a registered bank holding company based in St. Petersburg, Florida which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is derived from its wholly owned subsidiary, BayFirst National Bank, a national banking association. As of December 31, 2022, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $939 million in total assets.

