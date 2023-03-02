Fulgent to Participate in the Raymond James & Associates' 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Fulgent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based company with a well-established clinical diagnostic business and a therapeutic development business, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the Raymond James & Associates’ 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

These representatives of the company will conduct a presentation beginning at approximately 8:05 a.m. Eastern Time (5:05 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Fulgent Genetics website at ir.fulgentgenetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same location beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established clinical diagnostic business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent’s clinical diagnostic business offers molecular diagnostic testing services, comprehensive genetic testing, and high-quality anatomic pathology laboratory services designed to provide physicians and patients with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve the quality of patient care. Fulgent’s therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company aims to transform from a genomic diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

