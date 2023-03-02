Desktop Metal to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. At this time, a summary presentation will also be available online at the Events & Presentations section of Desktop Metal’s Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.desktopmetal.com.

Desktop Metal will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-4018, international callers may use 1-201-689-8471, and request to join the Desktop Metal financial results conference call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online at the Events & Presentations section of https%3A%2F%2Fir.desktopmetal.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call at the same website.

NYSE:DM, Financial) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

