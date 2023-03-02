Credo to Present at 35th Annual Roth Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd ( CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today announced that Bill Brennan, CEO, and Dan Fleming, CFO, are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference.

Conference: 35th Annual Roth Conference

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Dana Point, California

The presentation will be webcast live on Credo’s IR website at http://investors.credosemi.com/. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on Credo’s IR website.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Dan O’Neil
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Diane Vanasse
[email protected]

