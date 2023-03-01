SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:



Wolfe Research "March Madness" Software Conference

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Location: New York City

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Location: San Francisco, CA

Presentation Time: 3:20 p.m. PT

Loop Capital Markets Conference

Monday, March 13, 2023

Virtual

Berenberg Thematic Software Conference

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Location: New York City

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Matterport's investor relations website at investors.matterport.com .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

©2023 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Mike Knapp

[email protected]