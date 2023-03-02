ST. LOUIS, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) today reported selected operating results for January 31, 2023 in an effort to provide timely information to investors on certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.



Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “In January, we continued to benefit from our client cash initiatives. Client deposits remained relatively stable and we’ve continued to see similar trends so far in February. Total client assets increased 5% as we again benefitted from market appreciation and solid advisor recruiting. The environment for our Institutional Group remains challenging. However, the performance of both our transactional and investment banking businesses in January were in line with the outlook we gave on our fourth quarter conference call.”

Selected Operating Data (Unaudited) As of % Change (millions) 1/31/2023 1/31/2022 12/31/2022 1/31/2022 12/31/2022 Total client assets $407,844 $421,462 $389,818 (3 )% 5 % Fee-based client assets $150,891 $156,869 $144,952 (4 )% 4 % Private Client Group fee-based client assets $132,763 $136,852 $126,043 (3 )% 5 % Bank loans, net (includes loans held for sale) $20,768 $17,068 $20,622 22 % 1 % Client money market and insured product $27,349 $28,007 $27,509 (2 )% (1 )%





