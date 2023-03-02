Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Nomination of New Director

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) (“Floor & Decor” or the “Company”), today announced that Melissa Kersey has been nominated for election to serve on Floor & Decor’s Board of Directors, to be voted on at the Company’s Annual Meeting of stockholders on May 10, 2023.

Norman Axelrod, Floor & Decor’s Chairman, said, “We are extremely pleased that Melissa Kersey has agreed to be nominated to join our Board. Melissa brings to Floor & Decor executive-level experience from Walmart, Inc, McDonald’s USA, and, most recently, Tractor Supply Company. Her deep expertise and experience in leadership development, diversity and inclusion, organizational effectiveness, and employee engagement will be invaluable to our Board as Floor & Decor continues to grow.”

Tom Taylor, CEO of Floor & Decor, said, “We are thrilled to nominate Melissa for election to our Board and believe her experience across retail and services will be indispensable as we plan to grow to 500 warehouse stores in the United States.”

About Melissa Kersey

Melissa Kersey serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. In this role, she oversees all Human Resources strategies for the Company, including compensation and benefits, recruiting, talent management, leadership development, and training, along with the Company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives. Before joining Tractor Supply in June 2020, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer for McDonald’s USA. She provided executive-level leadership to expand and build people capabilities, create and drive a high-performing culture and strengthen the business alignment of the human resources function. Before joining McDonald’s in 2017, Kersey held several executive-level roles with Walmart from 2008 to 2017, including Senior Vice President of Global HR Transformation and People Services, Senior Vice President and Chief HR Officer of US Stores, and Senior Vice President of Learning and HR Strategy. Before Walmart, Kersey spent eight years with Alltel and four years with Target Corporation in Operations, Distribution, Human Resources, and Technology roles. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business with a communications minor from Emporia State University.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 191 warehouse stores and six design studios across 36 states as of December 29, 2022. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone, along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plans, future performance, or financial condition. They may often be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “budget,” “potential,” “focused on” or “continue” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends.

Forward-looking statements speak only of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future events, results, performance, or achievements. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005145/en/

