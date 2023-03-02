The board of directors of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.7375 per share, to be paid on April 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

The Edison International board of directors also declared the following dividends, payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2023:

A semiannual dividend of $26.875 per share on the 5.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A

A semiannual dividend of $25.00 per share on the 5.00% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B

Additionally, the board of directors of Southern California Edison today declared the following dividends:

A quarterly dividend on the Series G preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.31875 per security on SCE Trust II’s 5.10% Trust Preference Securities

A quarterly dividend on the Series H preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.359375 per security on SCE Trust III’s 5.75% Trust Preference Securities

A quarterly dividend on the Series J preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3359375 per security on SCE Trust IV’s 5.375% Trust Preference Securities

A quarterly dividend on the Series K preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.340625 per security on SCE Trust V’s 5.45% Trust Preference Securities

A quarterly dividend on the Series L preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3125 per security on SCE Trust VI’s 5.00% Trust Preference Securities

Each of these dividends is to be paid on March 15, 2023, to holders of record on March 14, 2023.

The SCE board also declared a quarterly dividend on the Series E preference stock of $22.2812 per share to be paid on May 1, 2023, to holders of record on April 5, 2023.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005842/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership