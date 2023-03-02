Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that Emmett E. McLean, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Secretary, will retire from the Company effective September 1, 2023, after more than 20 years of service.

McLean turns 68 this year and plans to spend more time with his wife Catherine and family, which includes three adult children, their spouses, and two grandchildren. One of the original three founders of MPT in 2003, McLean has been an integral part of the Company’s success, overseeing the Asset Management and Underwriting, Human Resources, and IT departments for much of his time with MPT. He established numerous organizational procedures in these departments and throughout the Company that have proven to be effective. He has also been instrumental in MPT’s employee recruitment and retention programs including the introduction of various employee benefit programs. McLean has served as chair of the Company’s Charity Committee since its inception.

“Emmett brought a wealth of experience to MPT from his career in the health care services industry where he served in senior financial positions and we have all benefited from his expertise,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Beyond his organizational and management skills, Emmett is a great man with a servant’s heart. He delights in giving back to his community and his contributions to Birmingham and its surrounding areas are immeasurable.”

McLean is currently a member of the boards of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama, Smile-A-Mile, Greater Alabama Council - Boy Scouts of America, UAB Athletics Foundation, United Way of Central Alabama, UAB Arts, Mike Slive Foundation, Rotary Club of Birmingham Foundation, and The World Games 2022 Birmingham. He has chaired numerous charitable fundraising events in the Greater Birmingham metro area and this past year served as the 2022 Annual Campaign Chair for the United Way of Central Alabama.

