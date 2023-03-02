Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) ( TSX:JWEL, Financial) announced today that it has entered into a partnership with DCP Capital (“DCP”), a leading international private equity firm with a long-term track record of success in Greater China and broader Asian markets. DCP will purchase a minority interest in the Company’s Chinese operations and make a preferred share investment in Jamieson Wellness. In conjunction with these investments, DCP will subscribe for warrants to purchase a fixed number of common shares of the Company.

The partnership with DCP will accelerate Jamieson’s rapidly growing business in China and bring more world-class, high-quality vitamins, minerals, and supplements to a broader base of Chinese consumers. It will leverage Jamieson’s premium product portfolio, high-quality manufacturing, and R&D expertise combined with DCP’s deep local knowledge, exceptional track record of growing leading consumer businesses, and proven operational capabilities to enhance the Company’s strong organic growth in China.

“This partnership with DCP is a significant next step for Jamieson in the world’s second largest VMS market,” said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. “In November, we announced the pending acquisition of the assets of our Chinese distributor and the expansion of our on the ground resources in China. The DCP team has 30 years of successful investment experience in China and has partnered with many industry leaders in the consumer sector. DCP's deep experience in China perfectly complements our capabilities and will pave the way to strengthen and accelerate our market opportunities as we move to control the value chain and scale our business in this important and fast-growing market.”

Pursuant to the proposed partnership transaction, DCP will contribute approximately $47.4 million ($35 million in USD) in capital in exchange for a 33.3% share in the ownership structure of the Company’s Chinese operations. The partnership will be led by a board consisting of Directors designated by the Company and DCP, commensurate with their respective ownership interest.

In support of Jamieson’s global health and wellness strategy, DCP will subscribe for approximately $101.6 million ($75 million in USD) of preferred shares in Jamieson Wellness. DCP has the option to require the Company to redeem the preferred shares between the second and fifth anniversary of their purchase. In conjunction with the partnership transaction and the preferred share investment, DCP will subscribe for warrants to purchase 2,527,121 common shares of the Company at an exercise price equal to a 10% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average share price as of February 22, 2023, subject to adjustment pursuant to the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The warrants are exercisable between the second and the fifth anniversary of the issue date.

“We are very excited to partner with Jamieson Wellness, one of the most respected VMS companies in the world and owners of Canada’s number one consumer health brand,” said Hwan Chung, Managing Director of DCP Capital. “The Company’s rich 100 plus year history, superior product quality and exceptional reputation has made the Jamieson brand much sought-after in the Chinese market. Working together with the Jamieson team, we are confident that our local expertise and operational capabilities will help accelerate the development of Jamieson in China and bring more high-quality health products to an expanded consumer base.”

Closing of the partnership transaction is subject to the closing of the previously disclosed acquisition of certain assets from Jamieson’s distribution partner in China and other customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approval. Closing of the preferred share and warrant investment is subject to the closing of the partnership transaction and other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of TSX approval. Both transactions are expected to close concurrently in the second quarter of 2023.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com.

About DCP Capital

DCP Capital is a leading international private equity firm founded by experienced private equity investors in Greater China. The DCP team previously led KKR and Morgan Stanley’s private equity businesses in Asia, with an outstanding long-term track record across multiple economic cycles. DCP is supported by a diverse group of world-class long-term institutional investors, including leading sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments, family offices and funds of funds around the globe. Over the past three decades, the DCP team has led a number of successful transactions and nurtured numerous industry leaders in China such as Ping An Insurance, Mengniu Dairy, Haier Appliances, China International Capital Corp, Oriental Yuhong Building Material, Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Venus Medtech, 51 jobs, AAC Dairy, Simple Love Yogurt, Nanfu Battery, COFCO Joycome, Sunner Poultry, Far East Horizon, Hengan Intl., Belle, Modern Dairy, and United Envirotech. Combining its global investment experience and extensive local network, the DCP team has accumulated deep industry knowledge and strong operational capabilities. As a disciplined and operationally focused investor, DCP is committed to building long-term, win-win partnerships with portfolio companies and supporting value creation initiatives.

