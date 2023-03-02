AFC Gamma, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Earnings Conference Call for March 7, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (

AFCG, Financial) ( “AFC Gamma”) today announced that it plans to report earnings for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

AFC Gamma will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 to discuss its quarterly and annual financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of AFC Gamma’s website at www.afcgamma.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the Investor Relations section of AFC Gamma’s website.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. ( AFCG) is a publicly-traded, institutional lender that originates, structures and underwrites loans secured by commercial real estate and other types of financing solutions. AFC Gamma targets direct lending and bridge loan opportunities typically ranging from $5 million to $100 million across multiple real estate sectors. It is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robyn Tannenbaum
561-510-2293
[email protected]
www.afcgamma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rich Myers
Profile Advisors
347-0774-1125
[email protected]

