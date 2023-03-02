CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced that Thomas Fahnemann, President and Chief Executive Officer along with Ramesh Shettigar, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will be presenting at the JP Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023. Glatfelter’s presentation will begin at 10:00am ET. In addition, Mr. Fahnemann and Mr. Shettigar will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors.



A copy of the Company’s presentation will be available on Glatfelter’s Investors page on the morning of the presentation at Webcasts and Presentations - Glatfelter Engineered Materials .

About Glatfelter

