Wood Dale, Illinois, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced that Tracey Patterson has joined the Company as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. In this position, Tracey will oversee global Human Resources, Communications, and other functions.

Patterson joins AAR from Accenture, a publicly traded global professional services company. At Accenture, Patterson led the company’s Global HR Operations with a team of 10,000 and complex HR initiatives for Fortune 500 clients. As a seasoned executive, she brings over a decade of experience building world class HR organizations, employee experiences, innovative operations, and data driven decision making. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University Chicago and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“We are very excited about Tracey joining the AAR leadership team,” said John M. Holmes, AAR’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “Tracey’s deep experience in workforce development, employee engagement, and continuous improvement will enable her to build on our comprehensive Human Resources strategy and position the Company for future growth.”

“I look forward to becoming part of AAR,” said Patterson. “I am a strong believer in empowering people and am enthusiastic about furthering AAR’s culture of Doing It Right®.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.