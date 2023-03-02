AAR names Tracey Patterson Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Wood Dale, Illinois, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced that Tracey Patterson has joined the Company as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. In this position, Tracey will oversee global Human Resources, Communications, and other functions.

Patterson joins AAR from Accenture, a publicly traded global professional services company. At Accenture, Patterson led the company’s Global HR Operations with a team of 10,000 and complex HR initiatives for Fortune 500 clients. As a seasoned executive, she brings over a decade of experience building world class HR organizations, employee experiences, innovative operations, and data driven decision making. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University Chicago and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“We are very excited about Tracey joining the AAR leadership team,” said John M. Holmes, AAR’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “Tracey’s deep experience in workforce development, employee engagement, and continuous improvement will enable her to build on our comprehensive Human Resources strategy and position the Company for future growth.”

“I look forward to becoming part of AAR,” said Patterson. “I am a strong believer in empowering people and am enthusiastic about furthering AAR’s culture of Doing It Right®.”

For more information on AAR, visit aarcorp.com/.

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

ti?nf=ODc1NTkzNCM1NDI3OTEzIzIwMDU0MTk=
AAR-Corp-.png
Media Team
AAR CORP.
+1-630-227-5100
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.