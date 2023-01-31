PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors ("Board") of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DHIL) ("Diamond Hill") today announced the appointment of Mark Zinkula, CFA, as Director, effective immediately. Mr. Zinkula will serve on the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee.

Mr. Zinkula previously held various positions at Legal & General Investment Management ("LGIM"), most recently serving as CEO from 2011 until his retirement in 2019. Under his leadership, LGIM's assets under management tripled to more than $1.5 trillion. Mr. Zinkula also held various roles at Aegon Asset Management from 1991 to 2006, including serving as Global Head of Fixed Income and as a Senior Portfolio Manager. In addition to his more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Mr. Zinkula has served on boards and councils of several industry and non-profit organizations, including currently serving on the board of Smart USA Co.

"Mark's experience as both an investor and CEO in the industry make him a valuable addition as we continue our focus on delivering excellent outcomes for our clients and shareholders," said Heather Brilliant, Diamond Hill CEO and President. "We are pleased to have Mark join the Board and look forward to working with him."

"I am impressed by Diamond Hill's commitment to investor outcomes," said Zinkula. "I look forward to working with a group whose client-first mentality aligns well with mine."

The members of the Board of Directors now include Brilliant as well as independent directors James Laird (the Board Chair), Zinkula, Scott Cooley, Randolph Fortener, Paula Meyer, Nicole St. Pierre and L'Quentus Thomas.

"The robust experiences of our directors position the Board well to continue to provide guidance and oversight to Diamond Hill in all market environments," said James Laird, Board Chair. "We are confident Mark will be a strong addition to the group."

Mr. Zinkula holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Central College and both Master of Arts and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Iowa.

About Diamond Hill

Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated US and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of January 31, 2023, Diamond Hill has $26.4 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.diamond-hill.com .

