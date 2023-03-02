Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) has received 86 awards and commendations from the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), recognizing the company’s plant operations, paving operations, and adherence to best practices across the following six states: Alaska, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington state. The awards were presented at NAPA’s 68th annual meeting in Miami, Florida.

The Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award - Granite’s Highway 20 Broaddus Creek Overlay Project

The prestigious Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award recognizes the 10 highest-scoring projects of the 223 total applications submitted for a Quality in Construction Award in the General Paving (less than 50,000 tons) category. The award is named after Larry Lemon of Haskell Lemon Construction in Oklahoma City. Lemon served faithfully on the NAPA Awards Committee for 18 years, before serving as chairman of the association's board of directors in 2010 prior to his retirement. Lemon was instrumental in the creation of the rating system for the Quality in Construction Awards, which requires qualitative analysis using data and test results to determine the winners.

“Winning the Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award for our Highway 20 Broaddus Creek Overlay project is a testament to the incredible work and value our teams provide to our clients,” said Granite VP of Regional Operations Brent Fogg. “Our team is honored to receive this award in recognition of their quality work.”

Diamond Commendations

The Diamond Commendation Program is a nationally recognized effort to document and promulgate best practices for asphalt plant operations, terminal operations, asphalt production, and paving. “Securing Diamond Commendations from NAPA is something we are very proud of,” said Granite President and CEO and NAPA Board member Kyle Larkin. “Our customers and partners can be assured that we always strive for excellence in safety, quality, sustainability, and integrity.” Granite received a total of 58 commendations in the following categories:

Diamond Achievement Commendation: 5

This commendation emphasizes continuous improvement and covers plant and site operations. Factors include site appearance, operations, environmental practices, safety, permitting/regulatory compliance, and community relations.

Paving Commendations: 2

This commendation recognizes extraordinary paving crews. It is based on training for supervisors and crews, utilization of paving best practices, and regulatory compliance.

Diamond Achievement with Sustainable Commendation: 29

This commendation evaluates the social, economic, and environmental efforts of an asphalt facility. It analyzes how the facility implements sustainability and community engagement principles.

Diamond Quality Commendation: 22

This commendation is based on several site operations. Factors include grading quality management, recycled asphalt pavement (RAP) and aggregate handling, asphalt storage, air quality, control rooms, silos, and truck scales.

Quality in Construction (QIC) Awards

NAPA’s Quality in Construction Award recognizes excellence in asphalt paving for three categories of projects: those under 50,000 tons of asphalt, those over 50,000 tons, and airport pavement projects. “It is an honor to have so many of our paving projects recognized by NAPA,” said Granite Director of Materials Quality and NAPA technical committee member Marty McNamara. “Our teams are focused on excellence in project execution, and it is gratifying to see our hard work acknowledged.” Granite received a total of 28 QIC awards.

Airport Paving: 4

General Paving (<50 tons): 22

Highway Paving (>50 tons): 2

Diamond Program List:

Diamond Achievement

California Group Five Bridges Asphalt Plant, Central Region Gardner Asphalt Plant, Central Region Lee Vining Asphalt Plant, Central Region Solari Asphalt Plant, South Coast Region



Mountain Group Anchorage Asphalt Plant, Alaska Region



Diamond Achievement with Sustainable Commendations

California Group Big Rock Hot Plant, South Coast Region Bradshaw Asphalt Plant, Valley Region Coalinga Asphalt Plant, Valley Region Felton Asphalt Plant, Coastal Region French Camp Asphalt Plant, Valley Region Highway 175 Asphalt Plant, Coastal Region James Road Asphalt Plant, Central Region North State Street Asphalt Plant, Coastal Region Pleasanton Asphalt Plant, Coastal Region Salinas Asphalt Plant, Coastal Region Santa Clara Asphalt Plant, Coastal Region Ventura Hot-/Warm-Mix Plant, South Coast Region Vernalis Asphalt Plant, Valley Region



Mountain Group Baker Flats Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Cottonwood Asphalt Plant, Utah Region Ellensburg 9X Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Hanford Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Hermiston Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Lockwood Gencor 600 Hot Plant: Nevada Region Martin Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Moses Lake Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Selah Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Singer Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Smith Island Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Sparks Hot Plant, Nevada Region Vancouver Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region West Haven Asphalt Plant, Utah Region



Central Group Swan Asphalt Plant, Arizona Region Tangerine Asphalt Plant, Arizona Region



Diamond Quality Commendations

California Group Big Rock Asphalt Plant, South Coast Region Bradshaw Asphalt Plant, Valley Region Coalinga Asphalt Plant, Valley Region Fiver Bridges Asphalt Plant, Central Region French Camp Asphalt Plant, Valley Region Gardner Asphalt Plant, Central Region James Road Asphalt Plant, Central Region Lee Vining Asphalt Plant, Central Region Solari Asphalt Plant, Central Region Ventura Hot-/Warm-Mix Plant, South Coast Region Vernalis Asphalt Plant, Valley Region



Mountain Group Dallesport Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Ellensburg Hot Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Hanford Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Hermiston Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Martin Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Moses Lake Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Omak Hot Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Selah Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Singer Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region Smith Island Asphalt, Pacific Northwest Region Vancouver Asphalt Plant, Pacific Northwest Region



Diamond Paving Commendations

Mountain Group Everett Paving Crew, Pacific Northwest Region Vancouver Paving Crew, Pacific Northwest Region



QIC Awards List:

Airport Paving – Mountain Group ANC Taxiways K, G1, and J Improvements, Alaska Region ANC Terminal Loop Road Improvements, Alaska Region Ogden Airport, Utah Region Tooele Valley Airport, Utah Region



Highway Paving (>50,000 Tons) – California Group Various Roads in Chowchilla, Valley Region I-5 Mendota, Valley Region



General Paving (<50,000 tons) – California Group 52 nd Avenue Resurfacing and Calhoun Street Reconstruction, Desert Cities Region 90th St. East in Lancaster and Palmdale, South Coast Region Cosumnes Bridge Replacement in Elk Grove, Valley Region Google Stierlin Ct Bike/Bus Improvement, Coastal Region Hwy. 198 in Kings County, Valley Region Hwy. 20 in Willits, Coastal Region Old Stage Road in Monterey County, Coastal Region Presidio of Monterey in Monterey, Coastal Region Santa Barbara Countywide Pavement Rehabilitation, Central Region SR 33/166 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, Central Region SR 58 in McKittrick, Central Region



General Paving (<50 tons) – Mountain Group BNSF Portland Intermodal Facility Repairs and Site Improvements, Pacific Northwest Region Booker Road in Othello, Pacific Northwest Region Intersection of SR 9 and SR 204 in Lake Stevens, Pacific Northwest Region McDonald Becker Intersection Improvements, Pacific Northwest Region Reeve Blvd. in Anchorage, Alaska Region S. Lake Stevens Rd. Intersection in Lake Stevens, Pacific Northwest Region SR 9 and Bickford Ave. Intersection in Snohomish, Pacific Northwest Region Sunnyside Road Paving in Clackamas, Pacific Northwest Region US 89 in Salt Lake City, Utah Region US-89 in Farmington, Utah Region Various Roads in Clark County, Pacific Northwest Region



