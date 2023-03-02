Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Report Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Key Corporate Initiatives on March 2, 2023

Longboard+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that it plans to release 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update on March 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) on the same day.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

Live Call Participation: To join the live call by phone,please pre-register via this link, complete the brief online registration form, and select your preferred method for joining the call. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call, as well as an email confirmation with the details. Please register at least 10 minutes prior to the event to ensure timely access.

Live & Archived Webcast: To access a live or archived webcast of the event, please visit the “Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations” page within the Investors Relations section of Longboard’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.longboardpharma.com%2F. An archived webcast of the call will be available shortly after the event concludes and archived on the website for at least 30 days following the event.

ABOUT LONGBOARD PHARMACEUTICALS

Longboard+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product+candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist, with no observed impact on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with a broad range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, which is in development for the potential treatment of multiple neurological diseases.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Longboard’s upcoming call, Longboard’s clinical and preclinical programs, ability to develop and deliver medicines, and focus. For such statements, Longboard claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Longboard’s expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Longboard’s forward-looking statements are disclosed in Longboard’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements represent Longboard’s judgment as of the time of this release. Longboard disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230223006003r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223006003/en/

