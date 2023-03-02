HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:HCA, Financial), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that the company and the HCA Healthcare Foundation gave a total of more than $44 million to community organizations in 2022, exceeding the $41 million given in 2021. This includes HCA Healthcare and HCA Healthcare Foundation contributions to organizations focused on disaster relief, health equity, access to healthcare careers and community needs, as well as matching gifts which support colleague charities of choice.

As part of HCA Healthcare's broader commitment to give $10 million over three years to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), the organization announced donations in October 2022 to Fisk University and Tennessee State University to advance diversity in healthcare. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Caring for the communities where our colleagues live and work, through charitable donations, strategic partnerships, board leadership and volunteering, is a top priority for HCA Healthcare,” said Joanne Pulles, vice president of community engagement at HCA Healthcare and president of the HCA Healthcare Foundation. “It is an honor to work alongside and invest in organizations who share our desire to improve lives and give our communities a healthier tomorrow.”

Throughout the year, HCA Healthcare invested in a number of initiatives to improve health equity. In October 2022, HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation announced a+%2415+million+collaboration+with+the+American+Heart+Association that seeks to prevent, treat and beat stroke, partly by addressing health disparities and resource gaps through local health impact work. HCA Healthcare also strengthened its longstanding partnership with March of Dimes to improve maternal health outcomes by contributing more than $1.1 million last year. Additionally, HCA Healthcare announced a+collaboration+with+Johnson+%26amp%3B+Johnson which will in part focus on improving lung health equity in the Black community.

HCA Healthcare is also investing in institutions which educate aspiring healthcare professionals. In January 2022, the HCA Healthcare Foundation, through its Healthier Tomorrow Fund, committed+%241.35+million+over+the+next+three+years+to+Educate+Texas, an initiative which aims to increase student access to programs that enable healthcare careers. Recently, $250,000 in Healthier Tomorrow Fund grants were given+to+community+colleges+and+universities to help high school students nationwide learn about various healthcare careers.

The company has also announced approximately $6.8 million towards its $10 million commitment to supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs). Most recently, HCA Healthcare donated+%241.5+million+to+Fisk+University to support scholarships for students pursuing a degree in nursing and %241.5+million+to+Tennessee+State+University to create scholarship opportunities for undergraduate students pursuing careers in healthcare and computer science.

In addition to direct contributions, the company also encourages volunteering and offers matching gifts to help colleagues further support the charity of their choice. In 2022, colleague giving with HCA Healthcare matching reached nearly $17 million, and HCA Healthcare colleagues logged approximately 143,878 hours spent volunteering.

HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation have a long history of supporting the Middle Tennessee community where HCA Healthcare is headquartered. In 2022, the HCA Healthcare Foundation, through its Middle Tennessee Fund, awarded $6.3 million in grants to 219 nonprofit agencies across Middle Tennessee. 80% of grants went to organizations focused on promoting health and well-being and providing primary care or basic needs to members of our communities. Other grant recipients included those focusing on education and the arts.

Additionally, HCA Healthcare and its colleagues invested in communities through the following initiatives in 2022:

Disaster Recovery Efforts: In 2022, HCA Healthcare continued to help communities impacted by natural disasters. After Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida, leaving more than 2 million people without power and causing extensive damage to the communities in its path, HCA Healthcare gave+%241.25+million%2C+plus+colleague+matching+gifts%2C to support organizations providing relief efforts. Earlier in the year, the company committed+up+to+%24400%2C000+in+funding, colleague matching and in-kind donations to aid in recovery and relief after historic flooding left communities in Eastern Kentucky devastated. HCA Healthcare also contributed %24250%2C000+to+the+American+Red+Cross as a part of its continued support of the Disaster Responder Program.

Healthier Food for Healthier Tomorrows Food & Nutrition Drive: HCA Healthcare colleagues continued to fight against food insecurity with the second-annual holiday food drive and fundraiser that provided+approximately+878%2C000+nutritious+meals to food banks in communities across the country.

Mental Health: In May 2022, the HCA Healthcare Foundation announced a %241.38+million+donation+to+Girl+Scouts+of+the+USA to create a series of workshops over the next three years aimed at addressing mental wellness among girls. In August 2022, HCA Healthcare gave+%24600%2C000+to+Volunteers+of+America to promote mental wellness and resilience among first responders.

In addition to contributions to community organizations, HCA Healthcare provided uncompensated care in 2022 at an estimated cost of approximately $3.5 billion.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 182 hospitals and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44%. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click+here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

About HCA Healthcare Foundation

The mission of the HCA Healthcare Foundation is to promote health and well-being and strive to make a positive impact in all the communities HCA Healthcare serves. We accomplish this mission by providing leadership, service and financial support to effective non-profit organizations working individually and collectively.

