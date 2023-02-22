GLOBE LIFE INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has raised the quarterly dividend to $.2250 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on April 3, 2023. The dividend will be paid on May 1, 2023.

Globe Life Inc. also announced today that Alice S. Cho, Senior Advisor to the Boston Consulting Group and David A. Rodriguez, former EVP and Global Chief Human Resources Officer of Marriott International, Inc., were appointed as members of its Board of Directors on February 22, 2023.

Ms. Cho earned a B.A. from Whitman College and an A.M. from the University of Chicago. Through her advisory and management positions at Boston Consulting Group, Promontory Financial Group, BITS (Bank Policy Institute), the Federal Reserve Board, and the U.S. Executive Office of the President, Ms. Cho brings to the Board extensive experience in financial services, risk management, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and digital technology issues. She also serves on the Board of First Interstate BancSystem.

Mr. Rodriguez holds a B.A. in Psychology and an M.A. and Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from New York University. He brings to the Board extensive experience in human resource management, including organizational culture and inclusion, from a 36-year career at companies including Marriott International, Citicorp/Citibank and Avon Products. He also currently serves on the Board of American Woodmark Corporation and the Board of Trustees of Board of Trustees of the SIOP Foundation.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

