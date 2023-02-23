PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ravaglioli, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of a new KBI scissor lift series. This new series complements the Company's extensive range of lifts with a focus on the specific needs of the auto body shop world.

"Drawing on 50 years of experience designing vehicle lifts, Ravaglioli has introduced a unique automatic arm stop system that supports safety, ergonomics and installation flexibility as well as maximum load stability. This innovative series underscores why Ravaglioli is recognized as a world leader in garage equipment," said Emanuele Sandri, LD Lifts Product Manager.

The KBI series consists of five scissor lift models suitable for installation inside paint booth grids and preparation areas:

Pneumo-hydraulic with manual arms - minimal and compact solution.

Electro-hydraulic with manual arms - fast lifting.

Electro-hydraulic with pneumatic operated arms - faster speed and enhanced ergonomics for use.

Electro-hydraulic with wheel-lifting platforms - easy vehicle positioning.

ATmosphère EXplosible with pneumatic operated arms - anti-explosion configuration.

The flexibility, speed and ease of installation are supported by a paradigm shift: the structure of the lift is adjustable and adapts, within a certain range1, to the floor or grids. The unique always-on-pad function allows operators to optimize their intervention when positioning the vehicle. The arms are equipped with a built-in pad that allows them to remain on the lift at all times, even in the rest position, thus making it immediately ready for use.

For more information on the KBI series, please visit https://ravaglioli.com/en/products/lifts/cars/scissors-lifts/series-kbi/.

1 The lift can be installed without any additional shim in grids 270 to 370 mm deep. Changing the standard intake grill is unnecessary. All you have to do is remove the grids for a 2000 x 700 mm surface area.

About Ravaglioli:

Founded in 1958 in Sasso Marconi (BO) with the aim of designing and marketing vehicle lifting equipment, Ravaglioli has expanded its offering over the years to become Europe's leading builder of vehicle lifts and one of the main companies in the production of equipment for tire shops and diagnostics (vehicle control and wheel alignment). Member of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) since 2016, it is one of the leading brands in the VSG EMEA division. In addition to its historical headquarters in the hills of Bologna, it has three additional production units in Ferrara, Rolo (Reggio Emilia) and Turin, and three subsidiaries in France, Germany and the UK. Additional information is available at www.ravaglioli.com.

About Vehicle Service Group:

Part of Dover Corporation's Engineered Systems segment, VSG is a strong, diverse and dynamic global leader in the vehicle service industry. It comprises 8 major vehicle lifting, wheel service and collision repair brands: Rotary, Ravaglioli, Space, Chief, Forward, Direct-Lift, Revolution and Hanmecson. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO9001-certified manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia. Additional information is available at www.vsgdover.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

