The global real estate franchisor continues to evolve its world-class marketing tools and resources to better position real estate agents for strength in any market

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its 2023 advertising campaign launch, RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate*, has rolled out the "Unstoppable Starts HereSM" campaign. The fresh, modern campaign was created to provide the brand and its vast network with a unified rallying cry around the various benefits of brand association with the balloon – all of which help to make RE/MAX agents "unstoppable." It was developed in collaboration with award-winning creative agency Camp + King.

In a survey of hundreds of real estate agents from a variety of brands in the U.S. and Canada**, RE/MAX found:

Positive brokerage reputation is one of the drivers behind joining a brokerage for real estate agents.

Eight percent of survey respondents cited positive brand reputation as a primary reason for joining a real estate brokerage.

Twelve percent cited positive brokerage reputation overall as a primary reason for joining a real estate brokerage.

"RE/MAX is a truly global brand known and trusted by consumers worldwide. Our Unstoppable campaign aims to build and maintain our leading brand awareness – while also making RE/MAX agents' lives easier," said Abby Lee, RE/MAX SVP of Marketing and Communications. "The brand is one of the biggest competitive advantages for RE/MAX agents. Marketing keeps RE/MAX top of mind with homebuyers and sellers, and agents have the tools to deliver outstanding service. It's a winning combination."

Data shows that when asked to name a real estate brand, RE/MAX is the name people mention first***. Celebrating five decades of helping homebuyers and sellers, RE/MAX has earned the trust of consumers time and again. This level of brand awareness uniquely positions RE/MAX to help agents level up their business. So much so, that according to the 2022 Real Trends 500 survey, RE/MAX agents at large participating brokerages average twice as many transaction sides as competing agents****. As a business that builds businesses, RE/MAX has long provided customizable marketing to help affiliates connect with and communicate to homebuyers and sellers.

Simultaneously, the brand is also refreshing its consumer-facing assets. RE/MAX marketing has further evolved with refined color palettes, typeface and style. The new consumer-facing marketing resources – including the 2023 RE/MAX advertising campaign spots, graphics and RE/MAX Hustle, the platform that enables agents to personalize commercials – all reflect the sleek, cohesive, updated branding designed to support agent and broker businesses and attract homebuyers and sellers to the brand.

Added James Schwartz, RE/MAX Vice President of Marketing, "There's a misconception out there that real estate is an easy industry, it takes grit and determination – two characteristics of a successful entrepreneur. But the updated marketing materials aim to make one thing easy – a way for homebuyers and sellers to know who we are and what we do best. The brand brings additional credibility to conversations agents have with clients and, in turn, the network brings the brand to life in the communities they serve. Enhancements like these have helped RE/MAX maintain its leading position for years and build trust with consumers who are looking for brands with confidence, style and direction."

More information on the 2023 advertising campaign and assets can be found here. Follow RE/MAX on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn for a look at the updated branding, which will continue rolling out throughout the year.

*Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

** Data is based on a RE/MAX Recruitment and Retention Survey conducted in partnership with Camp + King fielded in September 2022 measuring 307 responses from practicing real estate agents in the U.S. and Canada

***MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness (first mention recorded)

**** Transaction sides per agent calculated by RE/MAX based on 2022 RealTrends 500 data, citing 2021 transaction sides for the 1,733 largest participating U.S. brokerages. RE/MAX average: 16.5. Competitors: 7.6

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

