MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (

NYSE:ML, Financial), the one-stop destination for financial content, products and advice, announced today its participation at the following financial conferences in March:

2023 KBW Fintech & Payments Conference
Attending: Wednesday, March 1st
Where: New York, NY

Wolfe Research FinTech Forum 2023
Attending: Wednesday, March 15th
Where: New York, NY

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or MoneyLion’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a one-stop destination for personalized financial content, financial products and advice. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products – including everyday digital banking, cash advances, automated investing, credit building loans, budgeting, financial tracking and rewards – with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow %40MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

