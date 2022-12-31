Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell Royalty Partners" or "Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in over 16 million gross acres in 28 states, today announced that Kimbell filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Kimbell's Annual Report is available through its website at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com/financial-reports, as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Interested investors may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report, including Kimbell's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending a request to Kimbell, C/O Dennard Lascar Investor Relations, to: [email protected], or by telephone at (713) 529-6600.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in over 16 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 124,000 gross wells with over 48,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

