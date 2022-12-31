Banco Macro Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 23, 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 ("4Q23"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of 1Q20, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2021 and 2022 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through December 31, 2022.

Summary

  • The Bank's net income totaled Ps.16.6 billion in 4Q22. This result was 59% higher than the Ps.10.4 billion posted in 3Q22 and 19% lower than the Ps.20.5 billion posted in 4Q21. Net Income for FY2022 totaled Ps.43 billion, 19% lower than the Ps.52.8 posted in FY2021. In 4Q22, the annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 16.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

  • In 4Q22 Operating Income (after G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.78.2 billion, 79% or Ps.34.6 billion higher than in the same period of last year.

  • In 4Q22, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector increased Ps.2 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.596.4 billion and decreased 12% or Ps.83.4 billion year over year ("YoY"). In FY2022 peso financing decreased 14% while USD financing decreased 30%.

  • In 4Q22, Banco Macro's total deposits decreased 2% or Ps.23.5 billion QoQ and increased 13% or Ps.148.4 billion YoY, totaling Ps.1.3 trillion and representing 82% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 2% or Ps.24.5 billion QoQ. In FY2022, private sector deposits stand out with a 14% increase (within private sector deposits time deposits grew 28% compared to FY2021)

  • Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.410.3 billion, 39.9% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 36.6% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 95% of its total deposits in 4Q22.

  • In 4Q22, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.25% and the coverage ratio remained stable at 151.69%.

  • As of 4Q22, through its 467 branches and 7.781 employees Banco Macro serves 4.6 million retail customers (1.6 million digital customers) across 23 of the 24 Provinces in Argentina and over 111,700 corporate customers.

4Q22 Earnings Release Conference Call

Thursday, February 24, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 1:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

To participate, please dial:
Argentina Toll Free:
(011) 3984 5677
Participants Dial In (Toll Free):
+1 (844) 450 3847
Participants International Dial In:
+1 (412) 317 6370
Conference ID: Banco Macro
Webcast: click here

Webcast Replay: click here

Available from 02/24/2023 through 03/10/2023

IR Contacts in Buenos Aires:

Jorge Scarinci
Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres
Investor Relations

Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682
E-mail: [email protected]

Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

favicon.png?sn=MX23488&sd=2023-02-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-macro-announces-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-of-2022-301755016.html

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MX23488&Transmission_Id=202302231813PR_NEWS_USPR_____MX23488&DateId=20230223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.