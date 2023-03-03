SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / RF Industries, Ltd., (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2023 on Monday, March 13, 2023, after the close of the market.

RF Industries will host a conference call and live webcast on March 13, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. To access the live call, dial 888-506-0062 (US and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (International) and give the participant access code 766536.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.rfindustries.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the phone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (US and Canada) or 919-882-2331 (International). The replay access code is 47765.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut, North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Parsippany, New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

RF Industries Contact:

Peter Yin

SVP and CFO

(858) 549-6340

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Jack Drapacz

(310) 622-8230

John Brownell

(310) 622-8249

[email protected]

