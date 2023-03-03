CNH Industrial's Beach Care Project Comes to the United Kingdom

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / CNH Industrial
78f39939-e9fe-4afb-9ccb-c606884b2c1b.jpg

Canvey Bay Watch volunteers work with CASE TV370B B Series Compact Track Loader on the beach

CNH Industrial has brought its Beach Care Project to the United Kingdom.

The company's global initiative, which has previously stopped in Italy, France and Spain, aims to keep coastlines clean. It raises awareness of the damaging impact plastic has on the marine environment and promotes conscious management of the beach ecosystem. Beaches are of great environmental, social, touristic and economic importance. So, CNH Industrial is resolved to protect them. And encourage others to do the same.

The project combines research and education with collective action. Initially developed in partnership with several European academic institutes, it has since entered schools across the continent. So far, it has brought educational kits and lessons on environmental conservation to over 10,000 children.

At Thorney Bay Beach, Canvey Island, Essex, CNH Industrial supported the work of Canvey Bay Watch - a volunteer group made up of local residents. Every week for over eight years the dedicated Canvey Bay Watch volunteers have engaged in various beach cleaning and beautification activities. Previously, the south-coast location was spoiled by waste flowing from London via the River Thames. Now, it is a safe, attractive and sustainable community hub.

CNH Industrial provided a CASE TV370B B Series Compact Track Loader to assist the volunteers. The machine carried algae - brought ashore by the tides - to an identified section of the beach, creating a natural protective barrier against storm surges and erosion. This tough task - usually done by hand - was completed more efficiently.

Barry Campagna, Chairman of Canvey Bay Watch, said: "When the beach is clean, people show it more care and respect. Our efforts make people further appreciate the marine environment. It also enables other opportunities for local children to learn about the positive ecological impact they can make. CASE's machine certainly made our work easier today."

Phil Palmer, the legendary English musician best known for his work with Dire Straits, is a supporter of the Beach Care Project. He said: "I have always been a great lover of the sea and feel that it is essential for all of us to care for the planet. We must protect the environment from contamination and preserve it for ourselves - and for our children who will inherit it. The Beach Care project has this purpose. And I think it is important to promote it."

Daniela Ropolo, Head of Sustainable Initiatives at CNH Industrial, commented:

"At CNH Industrial, sustainability informs everything we do. Through this important international project, we are promoting the protection of the environment across generations. And its impact is getting bigger and bigger with each country we visit."

CNH Industrial plans to maintain its link with Canvey Bay Watch. The volunteers have been invited for a tour of the company's Basildon tractor plant. There, they will discover how the company is driving a sustainable future, both through its community initiatives and innovative products.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740605/CNH-Industrials-Beach-Care-Project-Comes-to-the-United-Kingdom

img.ashx?id=740605

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.