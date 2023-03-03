NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / CNH Industrial



Canvey Bay Watch volunteers work with CASE TV370B B Series Compact Track Loader on the beach

CNH Industrial has brought its Beach Care Project to the United Kingdom.

The company's global initiative, which has previously stopped in Italy, France and Spain, aims to keep coastlines clean. It raises awareness of the damaging impact plastic has on the marine environment and promotes conscious management of the beach ecosystem. Beaches are of great environmental, social, touristic and economic importance. So, CNH Industrial is resolved to protect them. And encourage others to do the same.

The project combines research and education with collective action. Initially developed in partnership with several European academic institutes, it has since entered schools across the continent. So far, it has brought educational kits and lessons on environmental conservation to over 10,000 children.

At Thorney Bay Beach, Canvey Island, Essex, CNH Industrial supported the work of Canvey Bay Watch - a volunteer group made up of local residents. Every week for over eight years the dedicated Canvey Bay Watch volunteers have engaged in various beach cleaning and beautification activities. Previously, the south-coast location was spoiled by waste flowing from London via the River Thames. Now, it is a safe, attractive and sustainable community hub.

CNH Industrial provided a CASE TV370B B Series Compact Track Loader to assist the volunteers. The machine carried algae - brought ashore by the tides - to an identified section of the beach, creating a natural protective barrier against storm surges and erosion. This tough task - usually done by hand - was completed more efficiently.

Barry Campagna, Chairman of Canvey Bay Watch, said: "When the beach is clean, people show it more care and respect. Our efforts make people further appreciate the marine environment. It also enables other opportunities for local children to learn about the positive ecological impact they can make. CASE's machine certainly made our work easier today."

Phil Palmer, the legendary English musician best known for his work with Dire Straits, is a supporter of the Beach Care Project. He said: "I have always been a great lover of the sea and feel that it is essential for all of us to care for the planet. We must protect the environment from contamination and preserve it for ourselves - and for our children who will inherit it. The Beach Care project has this purpose. And I think it is important to promote it."

Daniela Ropolo, Head of Sustainable Initiatives at CNH Industrial, commented:

"At CNH Industrial, sustainability informs everything we do. Through this important international project, we are promoting the protection of the environment across generations. And its impact is getting bigger and bigger with each country we visit."

CNH Industrial plans to maintain its link with Canvey Bay Watch. The volunteers have been invited for a tour of the company's Basildon tractor plant. There, they will discover how the company is driving a sustainable future, both through its community initiatives and innovative products.

