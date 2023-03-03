HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets is pleased to announce that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).
Dial-in Information
United States & Canada:
+1 888-506-0062; passcode 376150
International:
+1 973-528-0011; passcode 376150
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/47612
Replay Information
United States & Canada:
+1 877-481-4010; passcode 47612
International:
+1 919-882-2331; passcode 47612
About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.
Investor Contact:
Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6502
[email protected]
SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740535/Stabilis-Solutions-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2022-Earnings-Call