NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Hotaling Investment Management, LLC ("Hotaling") will join Focus partner firm GYL Financial Synergies, LLC ("GYL"). GYL is headquartered in West Hartford, CT and has additional offices in Westport, CT and Parsippany, NJ. This transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2012, Hotaling Investment Management is a full-service wealth management firm headquartered in Wayne, PA. Hotaling provides personalized financial guidance and investment management to high net worth individuals and families, with a niche in serving women business leaders and professional cyclist clientele. This transaction enables Hotaling clients to benefit from GYL's operational scale, with its already established presence across the Mid-Atlantic region. Additionally, GYL will add an experienced and talented team, led by Bruce Hotaling, and a loyal base of clients centered in the attractive Philadelphia area. Once the transaction closes, GYL's institutional and private client services in West Hartford, Westport, Parsippany, and Wayne will move forward together under one brand name, GYL Financial Synergies.

"We are excited to welcome Bruce and his exceptional staff to the GYL family," said Gerald Goldberg, CEO of GYL. "Hotaling is a well-respected provider of wealth management services, not only to the Philadelphia market but throughout the country. We are thrilled to have the Hotaling team on board and to discover how we can better serve our clients through working together."

"We recognized a compelling opportunity through combining forces with GYL," said Bruce Hotaling, Founder and Managing Partner of Hotaling, "We are in complete alignment with our client service models and our goals for the future, and we are confident that this merger will create room for growth while preserving our firm's legacy. We are eager to join the GYL team."

"We are proud to announce that Bruce and the Hotaling team will be joining GYL Financial Synergies," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Hotaling will expand GYL's geographic reach, which in turn can drive growth across new client segments. This transaction represents the continued value-add that we provide to our partners in bringing like-minded teams together."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About GYL Financial Synergies, LLC

GYL provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management advice for high net worth individuals, families, institutions, foundations and endowments in [38] states. The firm is headquartered in West Hartford, CT with additional offices in Westport, CT and Parsippany, NJ. GYL has a deep bench of over 50 team members, the majority of whom are specialized and experienced in financial planning and investment management. For more information about GYL, please visit www.gylfinsyn.com

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

[email protected]

Charlie Arestia

Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-560-3999

[email protected]

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/740613/Hotaling-Investment-Management-To-Join-Focus-Partner-Firm-GYL-Financial-Synergies-Expanding-GYLs-East-Coast-Presence



