Posiflex to Showcase Industry-first Clamshell Design POS at EuroShop 2023—Aims to Redefine Business Efficiency

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Ranked as one of the top 5 POS brands worldwide, Posiflex+Technology+Inc. has a unique position with its strong design expertise, manufacturing capabilities and delivery of POS+Terminal and peripherals, offering one-stop-shop service to best fit customers’ requirements. Moving toward a further leap in its global-leading position, Posiflex will take the stage at EuroShop Düsseldorf 2023 to showcase the latest innovations in upcoming POS Terminal technology and Kiosk solutions, along with a live demo experience with retail and hospitality applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005501/en/

Posiflex_2023_EuroShop.jpg

Posiflex Technology, Inc. will attend EuroShop 2023 at Hall 6 / C42, in Düsseldorf, Germany. (Photo: Business Wire)

Innovations Exploring Retail POSsibilities

As the industry‘s first POS Terminal with a clamshell design, the Haydn+ZT+Series has a display housing that can be easily opened and closed with a one-touch button. The “hood-like” design offers an unprecedentedly convenient and efficient maintenance experience. With the Haydn ZT Series, speed of maintenance can be four times faster when compared to maintenance with the conventional terminal design.

The clamshell design has also inspired and enabled the screw-less and modular component design under the hood— the motherboard, display and RAM module are all removable without removing any screws. The screw-less maintenance greatly reduces downtime and minimizes customer frustration. Haydn ZT Series stands out also with innovative features focusing on applications, including hidden I/O ports, a hidden power adapter, three-way cable management, together with a new all-in-one design of a Gen 9 POS base which creatively integrates a receipt printer inside the POS base to maintain ultra-clean and space-economic aesthetics and to complement the terminal that maximizes speed, efficiency and productivity.

Application-specific Kiosks Redefining Business Operations

Posiflex will also unveil an array of new kiosk products, which will fully demonstrate self-service technologies with flexible deployment options including stand-alone, wall-mounted or countertop configurations to realize how kiosks benefit omnichannel retail for various applications such as online orders with physical deliverables.

The live demos at Posiflex’s booth will illustrate user scenarios including a dual-sided kiosk, which allows two users at once, a perfect solution for space-limited environments. Moreover, as international tourism is on the rise, a hotel check-in kiosk to demonstrate a fast, safe and effective self-check-in and check-out process that can increase efficiency.

“Our booth at EuroShop 2023 showcases how the innovations we have put into our products are tailored for users’ convenience and elevates merchants’ overall success in business,” said Owen Chen, CEO of Posiflex Technology Inc.

Visit our booth at Hall 6/C42 from Feb. 26th to Mar. 2nd, 2023 to see how Posiflex can benefit your business with innovative technologies and products.

About POSIFLEX Group

Posiflex Group is a global leading Commercial Internet of Things (CIoT) enabler dedicated to providing O2O and embedded solutions. The group now is pillared by three business entities—Posiflex Technology, Portwell Inc. and US-based KIOSK Information Systems (KIS), specialized in the manufacturing of POS, embedded IPC and self-service kiosk respectively, with a common goal in pursuing a brave new world of smart commerce, where transactions become faster and more convenient physically or digitally.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230223005501r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005501/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.