Contributing to A Lower-Emission Future, Jereh Showcases Turnkey Power Generation and Power Storage Solutions at POWERGEN International 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jereh showcased its turnkey power generation and storage solutions at POWERGEN International 2023.

Jereh_Group.jpg

To comply with government regulations and a global shift to decarbonize the energy economy, Jereh has been innovating and manufacturing equipment for the power industry that reduces the overall carbon footprint and increases efficiency.

One of Jereh's products to lower emissions and increase efficiency in power generation is the Power2Go, a Mobile Gas Turbine Generator set with a capacity of 33MW. The Power2Go provides reliable and consistent power for different operations in locations where grid power isn't reliable.

Power2Go is currently being used in the United States to power electric fracturing operations in the Permian and Uintah Basin and has achieved 6000 hours of operation since deployment. The Power2Go is ESG-compliant technology and uses wellhead gas, LNG, or CNG to generate electricity.

The main driver for the Power2Go is the GE LM2500 gas turbine. The equipment also contains the enclosures, power switching apparatus, entire cable network, auxiliary equipment, and control panel, and can be configured for optional remote monitoring. It requires no crane to install, and most of the auxiliary equipment is integrated into the structure of the main trailer. The intake and exhaust system installation and positioning is operated with hydraulics and sensors, and installation can be done in as little as 8 hours.

Jereh provides power storage equipment to minimize the carbon footprint and optimize power utilization—the advanced well site power system using the battery energy storage system (BESS).

The BESS plays a vital role in the power source, grid, load, and storage of electricity systems powered by new energy. The BESS is equipped with a high-performance battery with a service life of more than 20 years and high voltage endurance capacity which can reduce the site footprint by 35% compared with a 1000 V DC energy storage system. Besides, the thermal management system can reduce the temperature difference between batteries effectively to improve the reliability and stability of the power supply.

"We are accelerating our work to innovate the design for future energy, which is more efficient, integrated, and ESG-compliant," said Sharon Shi, president of Jereh Energy Equipment & Technology Corporation, one of the subsidiaries of Jereh Group.

favicon.png?sn=CN23962&sd=2023-02-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contributing-to-a-lower-emission-future-jereh-showcases-turnkey-power-generation-and-power-storage-solutions-at-powergen-international-2023-301755100.html

SOURCE Jereh Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN23962&Transmission_Id=202302232055PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN23962&DateId=20230223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.