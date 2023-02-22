PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Harrow Health, Inc. ("Harrow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HROW). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Harrow and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 22, 2023, Bonitas Research ("Bonitas") published a short report addressing Harrow, in which Bonitas stated that "our findings suggest that at best, Harrow is an unprofitable stock promotion neglecting risk disclosures and quality control standards at its compounding pharmaceutical operations." Among other issues, Bonitas cited the Company's receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice in August 2022 "seeking the production of documents related to sales, marketing, and promotional practices related to Dexycu"; the receipt of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Warning Letter in June 2022 for false and misleading marketing claims; and the receipt of an FDA Form 483 inspection report in August 2022 "which cited unsanitary conditions and drug quality issues."

On this news, Harrow's stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 3.18%, to close at $16.42 per share on February 22, 2023.

