Proposal for Board of Directors of AB Volvo

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 24, 2023

Press information from AB Volvo's Election Committee

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Election Committee of AB Volvo proposes Bo Annvik to be elected as new Board member at the Annual General Meeting on April 4, 2023. The Election Committee also proposes the re-election of the Chairman of the Board Carl-Henric Svanberg, as well as Board members Matti Alahuhta, Jan Carlson, Eric Elzvik, Martha Finn Brooks, Kurt Jofs, Martin Lundstedt, Kathryn V. Marinello, Martina Merz and Helena Stjernholm. Hanne de Mora will not stand for re-election.

Bo Annvik, 57, has many years of experience from leading positions in global companies within the manufacturing and automotive industries, including Volvo Car Corporation, SKF, Outokumpu and Haldex. He is since 2017 the President and CEO of Indutrade, an international technology and industrial group. He has, since 2019, been a board member of SSAB.

The Election Committee of AB Volvo comprises representatives of four of the company's largest shareholders, who together represent approximately 16.5 percent of the shares and approximately 39.8 percent of the votes, and the Chairman of the Board. The members who represent the largest shareholders are Pär Boman (AB Industrivärden), Anders Oscarsson (AMF and AMF Funds), Magnus Billing (Alecta) and Anders Algotsson (AFA Insurance).

February 23, 2023

For further information, please contact the secretary of the Election Committee, Sofia Frändberg, in accordance with the instructions set out on the webpage for AB Volvo's Election Committee.

Link to webpage.

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations,
+46 76 553 72 29

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3722344/1872933.pdf

230223-volvo-group-proposal-for-board-of-directors-of-ab-volvo-en

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/1860x1050-news-common-volvo-sign,c3148034

1860x1050-news-common-volvo-sign

favicon.png?sn=IO23571&sd=2023-02-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proposal-for-board-of-directors-of-ab-volvo-301755131.html

SOURCE AB Volvo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO23571&Transmission_Id=202302232210PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO23571&DateId=20230223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.