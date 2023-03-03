Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC (

LSE:ECOR, Financial)(TSX:ECOR, Financial) has received notification of the following transaction by Mr. Meier, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.

On 23 February 2023, Mr. Meier acquired 28,370 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at price of 138.74p per share. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Meier and persons closely associated with him is 466,151 Shares, representing 0.18% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Director Share Dealings - Further Information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NamePatrick Meier

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusNon-Executive Chairman of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameEcora Resources PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
138.74p28,370

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

28,370

138.74p

e.

Date of the transaction23 February 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy. We will achieve this through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and shareholder returns.

The mining sector has an essential role to play in the energy transition, with commodities such as copper, nickel and cobalt - key materials for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles. Copper also plays a critical role in our electricity grids. All these commodities are mined and there are not enough mines in operation today to supply the volume required to achieve the energy transition.

Our strategy is to acquire royalties and streams over low-cost operations and projects with strong management teams, in well-established mining jurisdictions. Our portfolio has been reweighted to provide material exposure to this commodity basket and we have successfully transitioned from a coal orientated royalty business in 2014 to one that by 2026 will be materially coal free and comprised of over 90% exposure to commodities that support a sustainable future. The fundamental demand outlook for these commodities over the next decade is very strong, which should significantly increase the value of our royalty portfolio.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (

OTCQX:ECRAF, Financial).

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740634/Ecora-Resources-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company

img.ashx?id=740634

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.