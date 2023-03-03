PerkinElmer Launches EnVison Nexus Multimode Plate Reader to Drive Improved Research and Discovery Workflows

PerkinElmer%2C+Inc.%2C (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today launched the EnVision%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Nexus%26trade%3B+system, its fastest and most sensitive multimode plate reader to date, designed for demanding high-throughput screening (HTS) applications and to accelerate drug discovery efforts. The EnVision Nexus platform, with complementary microplates and optimized reagents from PerkinElmer’s drug discovery reagents portfolio, including proprietary HTRF® and AlphaLISA® technologies and latest reagent kits, provides researchers increased assay flexibility.

The EnVision Nexus system features high-throughput, exceptionally fast dual detectors, enabling researchers to screen millions of samples with the increased accuracy, speed and sensitivity. For walkaway convenience, the system can be equipped with a plate stacker for 20 or 50 plates or can also be fully automated and integrated for 24/7 workflow-driven automation.

“We’re transforming drug discovery, and it all begins in the lab where researchers can leverage multimode plate reader technology like the EnVision Nexus system to increase R&D productivity at nearly every stage of their process,” said PerkinElmer Senior Vice President of Life Sciences Alan Fletcher. “By focusing on workflow simplification and expanded assay capabilities in a state-of-the-art microplate reader, complemented by our optimized reagent technologies, our team has created an all-around high-performing system built for today and the future.”

The solution’s design draws on the Company’s experience and success with its leading EnVision® system, a workhorse in laboratories around the world for more than 20 years. Easy to setup, use and maintain, the new EnVision Nexus platform works across major detection technologies, including fluorescence intensity, fluorescence polarization, absorbance, luminescence and time-resolved fluorescence (TRF). This means a wide range of assays can be performed for different applications all with one instrument.

Also New at SLAS

PerkinElmer will debut its Zephyr® G3 NGS iQ™ workstation, a compact, fully integrated benchtop system that enables the automated construction of up to 96 NGS libraries. This workstation incorporates a high-performing liquid handler, integrated thermocycler, robotic arm and all deck accessories and peripherals, allowing laboratories to increase capacity and reduce errors by automating even the most complex NGS methods with a higher degree of reproducibility. The ZephyrG3 NGS iQ workstation is available with an optional cloud-based software to further simplify the creation and editing of NGS protocols by utilizing a single-pane of-glass interface and developing methods from scientific intent rather than code.

Learn more about the Zephyr workstation and EnVision Nexus reader at the SLAS2023 International Conference and Exhibition from February 25 - March 1 in San Diego, where the Company is showcasing its best-in-class+scientific+portfolio and novel workflow solutions that span across basic research, biologics, and cell and gene research, including automation, imaging, gene modulation, base editing tools, engineered cell lines, cell counting, assays and reagents in booth #1424. Product demonstrations can be scheduled here

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer is a leading, global provider of end-to-end solutions that help scientists, researchers and clinicians better diagnose disease, discover new and more personalized drugs, monitor the safety and quality of our food, and drive environmental and applied analysis excellence. With an 85-year legacy of advancing science and a mission of innovating for a healthier world, our dedicated team of more than 16,000 collaborates closely with commercial, government, academic and healthcare customers to deliver reagents, assays, instruments, automation, informatics and strategic services that accelerate workflows, deliver actionable insights and support improved decision making. We are also deeply committed to good corporate citizenship through our dynamic ESG and sustainability programs. The Company reported revenues of approximately $4.6 billion in 2022, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com. Follow PerkinElmer on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

