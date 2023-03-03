Propel Announces New $250 Million Syndicated Credit Facility

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Propel Holdings Inc. (“Propel”) (TSX: PRL), an innovative fintech company dedicated to credit inclusion, announced a new $250 million syndicated credit facility for the company’s CreditFresh line of business (“the credit facility”). The new credit facility replaces and upsizes the previous CreditFresh facility by $90 million.

The CreditFresh portfolio has experienced significant growth since its inception, driven primarily by the expansion of the company’s transformative bank partnership programs. The new credit facility will enable the company to continue supporting this growth trajectory and unlocking the significant opportunity in this line of business. The credit facility includes the participation of several sophisticated lenders, led by Bastion Management and affiliates thereof (“Bastion”) and Hudson Cove Capital Management and affiliates thereof (“Hudson Cove”).

“We are pleased to have closed this credit facility, which will enable us to continue executing on our strategic plan and provide sufficient liquidity to support the growth of the CreditFresh portfolio. Completing a significant transaction in this market environment and receiving strong interest and support from large, institutional lenders is representative of Propel’s strong fundamentals, resiliency and growth prospects. Through this facility, we continue our long-standing partnership with Bastion, and establish new relationships with industry leaders like Hudson Cove. Propel has delivered consistently strong results while evolving into a leading, diversified online global fintech company. We are steadfast in our commitment to delivering profitable growth while furthering our mission of facilitating access to credit for more underserved consumers,” said Clive Kinross, Propel’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Propel
Propel (TSX: PRL) is an innovative financial technology (“fintech”) company, committed to credit inclusion by facilitating fair, fast and transparent access to credit through its proprietary, industry-leading online lending platform. Understanding the challenge faced by millions of people without adequate access to credit, Propel, through its operating brands, is dedicated to bringing appropriate credit solutions to consumers in Canada and the United States. For more than a decade, Propel has leveraged its expertise in consumer lending, its robust capabilities in artificial intelligence and underwriting, and its steadfast dedication to a superior customer experience to facilitate approximately one million loans and lines of credit to consumers in need. For more information, please visit propelholdings.com.

Forward-looking information
Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to the growth and opportunity of the CreditFresh portfolio, the execution of our CreditFresh strategic plan, the liquidity profile of our CreditFresh business and ability to deliver growth and profitability. As the context requires, this may include certain targets as disclosed in the prospectus for our initial public offering, which are based on the factors and assumptions, and subject to the risks, as set out therein and herein. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s annual information form dated March 21, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “AIF”). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230223006024r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223006024/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.