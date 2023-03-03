Castle Biosciences' Chief Financial Officer Frank Stokes Selected Among the Top 25 CFOs of Houston for 2023 by Finance & Investing

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its chief financial officer, Frank Stokes, was named to Finance & Investing’s Top 25 CFOs of Houston list for 2023. This year’s awardees are financial executives at the forefront of the rapid technological development occurring throughout Houston across key global industries, including energy, life sciences, manufacturing, logistics and aerospace.

“I am proud of Frank’s accomplishments at Castle,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We believe his recognition among Houston’s Top 25 CFOs is a testament to his financial acuity and keen business acumen, which have been an asset to our organization and supported our financial and operational growth.”

Having served as Castle’s chief financial officer since December 2017, Stokes was instrumental in the Company’s initial public offering in 2019 and the Company’s acquisitions of Cernostics, Inc. and its TissueCypher® Barrett’s Esophagus test in 2021, and AltheaDx, Inc. and its IDgenetix® test for mental health conditions in 2022. Prior to joining Castle, Stokes served as chief financial officer for Hammock Pharmaceuticals, and as a managing director of Leerink Swann (now SVB Leerink), Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Wachovia Securities, LLC. Stokes holds a B.S. degree in business administration and J.D. and MBA degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The full list of Finance & Investing’s Top 25 CFOs of Houston for 2023 can be viewed here.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

About Finance & Investing

Finance & Investing is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news and corporate actions related to investment banking, wealth management and the public and private markets. The firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and investing and the various firms and executives that make up the sector. Finance & Investing and its affiliates circulate its content to over 38,000 individuals and businesses.

