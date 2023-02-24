Athena Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

21C ORINDA WAY #362 ORINDA, CA 94563

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $135.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(15.99%), UNH(5.40%), and SCHA(4.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Athena Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Athena Investment Management bought 27,421 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 478,805. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.26.

On 02/24/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.49 per share and a market cap of $30.88Bil. The stock has returned -4.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.72.

The guru established a new position worth 4,508 shares in ARCA:VOX, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.19 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, Vanguard Communication Services ETF traded for a price of $91.97 per share and a market cap of $2.72Bil. The stock has returned -19.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a price-book ratio of 2.36.

The guru established a new position worth 494 shares in NAS:AVGO, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $501.4 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $583.8 per share and a market cap of $243.40Bil. The stock has returned 6.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-book ratio of 10.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.96 and a price-sales ratio of 7.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 902 shares in NYSE:GD, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $243.94 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $231.37 per share and a market cap of $63.49Bil. The stock has returned 9.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 3,234 shares in NYSE:DD, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.65 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, DuPont de Nemours Inc traded for a price of $72.84 per share and a market cap of $33.39Bil. The stock has returned -1.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.