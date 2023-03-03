MICT Announces Rebranding and Name Change to Tingo Group, Inc.

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Stock Symbol to Change to TIO

New Identity Reflects Company’s Focus on Leveraging the Tingo Brand and the Rapid Expansion of the Group’s Consolidated Fintech and Agri-Fintech Businesses

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICT, Inc. ( MICT) (“MICT” or the “Company”) announced today that it is changing its name to Tingo Group, Inc. effective prior to the market open on Monday, February 27, 2023. The ticker symbol “MICT” will change to “TIO” and the stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

In conjunction with the change of name and ticker, the Company will launch a new Investor Relations website in the coming days, at tingogroup.com, which will be complemented by a corporate website in the near future.

Darren Mercer, Chief Executive Officer of MICT, commented: “The Tingo brand is extremely important to the business, not only as Africa’s leading agri-fintech solution, but also as a Pan-Africa fintech partner to Visa, through TingoPay, and in connection with the recently launched businesses of Tingo Foods and the Tingo DMCC commodities platform and export business. The Company’s change of name reflects this and also provides improved clarity to our external stakeholders, including current and prospective partners, customers, and investors.

“The Company is in the process of pivoting its insurance and financial services businesses to compliment the Tingo brand and leverage Tingo’s fast growing customer base through the addition of new products with significant new income streams. Taking this into account, together with the expected considerable growth in consolidated group revenues and profitability in 2023 and beyond, we believe it is important to unify the Company through a single corporate identity reflected through a single global brand.”

About MICT

MICT Inc., ( MICT), which is to change its name to Tingo Group, Inc. ( TIO) effective February 27, 2023, is a global Fintech and Agri-Fintech group of companies with operations in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. MICT’s wholly owned subsidiary, Tingo Mobile, is the leading Agri-Fintech company operating in Africa, with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, including a ‘device as a service’ smartphone and pre-loaded platform product. As part of its globalization strategy, Tingo Mobile has recently begun to expand internationally and entered into trade partnerships that are contracted to increase the number of subscribed farmers from 9.3 million in 2022 to more than 32 million, providing them with access to services including, among others, the Nwassa ‘seed-to-sale’ marketplace platform, insurance, micro-finance, and mobile phone and data top-up. MICT’s other Tingo business verticals include: TingoPay, a SuperApp in partnership with Visa that offers a wide range of B2C and B2B services including payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business based out of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center. In addition to its Tingo business verticals, MICT also holds and operates an insurance brokerage platform business in China, with 130+ offices located in China’s cities and major towns; and Magpie Securities, a regulated finance services Fintech business operating out of Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information visit www.mict-inc.com.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management and the Board's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement certain corporate actions, such as security repurchases and the implementation of a special dividend. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub
949-491-8235
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

MICT Inc. Contact Information
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (201) 225-0190

ti?nf=ODc1NjM2OSM1NDI4OTQyIzIyNTM0OTI=
Mict-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.