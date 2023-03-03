KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Sabal Estates at St. Augustine Shores, its latest new, single-family home community situated in popular St. Augustine. The new homes at Sabal Estates are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Sabal Estates’ floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and the community offers oversized homesites with peaceful water and wooded views. Community amenities include a pool, fishing pier, golf course, tennis courts and bike paths, and Sabal Estates has no CDD fees and is zoned for highly rated St. Augustine schools.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005098/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable St. Augustine. (Graphic: Business Wire)

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on a leading third-party buyer satisfaction review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in St. Augustine spacious new homes that live bigger for less. This beautiful community features oversized homesites and a variety of amenities, including a pool, golf course, fishing pier and playground,” said Todd Holder, President of KB Home’s Jacksonville division. “Families will appreciate Sabal Estates’ proximity to local beaches as well as shopping and dining in downtown St. Augustine. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living, with a focus on creating roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor air environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Sabal Estates is situated in a convenient area of St. Augustine that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. Located off Dixie Highway, the community is close to major employers, including Flagler Hospital and Flagler College, near shopping and dining in downtown St. Augustine and only a few miles away from Crescent and Butler beaches.

The Sabal Estates sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours. Homebuyers have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Home shoppers can also attend the grand opening event, Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., during which they can tour the model homes and enjoy complimentary food. Pricing begins from the $390,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on a leading third-party buyer satisfaction review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005098/en/