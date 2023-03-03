Natera%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 7 at 2:50 p.m. ET in Orlando, FL

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 8 at 11:10 a.m. ET in Boston, MA

A live webcast and audio archive of each event may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Natera website at investor.natera.com. A replay of each event will be available shortly following the conferences.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

