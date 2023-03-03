The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) approved an increase in the company’s per share quarterly cash dividend rate from $1.12 to $1.14, commencing with the dividend for the first quarter of 2023, payable March 24, 2023 to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 10, 2023.

The dividend corresponds to an increase in the annualized rate from $4.48 to $4.56 and represents the 22nd consecutive annual dividend increase for the company.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris+Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements about future dividends are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The future declaration of dividends and the amount thereof will depend on several factors, including the company’s financial condition, capital requirements, cash flow, results of operations, future business prospects and other factors. There can be no assurances that the company’s cash dividend rate will continue to increase. Other factors that may impact the company's results and forward-looking statements may be disclosed in the company's filings with the SEC. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005228/en/

