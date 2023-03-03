Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its Chicago+Smart+Lighting+Program+%28CSLP%29 has been awarded the Inspiring Efficiency Impact Award by the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance, a collaborative network advancing energy efficiency in the Midwest for sustainable economic development and environmental stewardship.

Steve Taggart, Vice President at Ameresco receives Ameresco’s Inspiring Efficiency Impact Award by the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance. (Photo: Business Wire)

Completed in 2022, CSLP is the largest city-led wireless smart streetlight program in the United States. The project transformed the city’s streetlight system, reducing energy consumption and increasing visibility for public safety. Ameresco replaced approximately 280,000 existing outdated High Pressure Sodium light fixtures with new energy-efficient LED lights and created a modern lighting management system to streamline maintenance and repairs. The project is designed to save the city approximately $100 million throughout the next 10 years.

“The benefits of this project are twofold, not only do the implemented upgrades lead to significant reductions in energy consumption, but they also positively impact the surrounding community with cost, safety and equitable solutions,” said Louis P. Maltezos, EVP, Ameresco. “We are honored to be recognized by the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance and hope this project sets a precedent for cities of all sizes — demonstrating how the public and private sectors can collaborate to improve energy infrastructure and public safety with smart solutions that reduce emissions and energy costs.”

The Inspiring Efficiency Impact Award is presented to an organization that has shown exemplary leadership in advancing energy efficiency across the Midwest through significant and measurable impact by a project, program or strategy that has reduced energy consumption or resulted in a quantifiable positive impact on health, emissions reductions, energy burden or other societal impact, based on the target market.

“This year’s Inspiring Efficiency Award winner has proven to be champions of energy efficiency within their communities,” said MEEA Executive Director Stacey Paradis. “The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance is proud to recognize and honor the commitment of the Chicago Smart Lighting Program to reduce energy consumption within the city.”

The Inspiring Efficiency Impact Award was presented to Ameresco on February 1 at the Midwest Energy Solutions Conference, a yearly conference for energy stakeholders to raise awareness and reinforce the importance of energy efficiency in the Midwest.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com%2Fenergy-efficiency%2F.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance

The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA) is a collaborative network advancing energy efficiency in the Midwest for sustainable economic development and environmental stewardship across 13 states. MEEA is the Midwest’s key proponent and resource for energy efficiency policy, helping to educate and advise a diverse range of stakeholders on ways to pursue a cost-effective, energy-efficient agenda. Through partnerships, programs and a dynamic annual conference, we curate a forward-thinking conversation to realize the economic and environmental benefits of energy efficiency. For more information, visit www.mwalliance.org.

