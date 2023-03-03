Tilly's, Inc. Announces Participation in 2023 ROTH Conference and 2023 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the “Company”) today announced that Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in each of the ROTH Conference 2023 held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Laguna Niguel, CA on March 14, 2023, and the 2023 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference (the “UBS Conference”) held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on March 16, 2023.

The Company will conduct a fireside chat presentation as part of its participation in the UBS Conference on March 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.tillys.com.

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and outdoor lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and, as of January 28, 2023, operated 249 total stores across 33 states, and its website, www.tillys.com.

