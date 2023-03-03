EL CENTRO, CA, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.10 First Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2023 to all shareholders of record on March 10, 2023.

