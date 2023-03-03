Three-day celebration, run by Beats Rhymes & Relief, part of year-long initiative commissioned by NYC Mayor Eric Adams to celebrate 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop

Hip Hop legend Ice-T will present award to Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday, March 26th

BROOKLYN, NY, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The 50th Anniversary of Hip HopTM team of Legends Recordings, Beats Rhymes and Relief and The Brand Liaison has named LiveOne ( LVO) as the Marketing and Content Partner for their upcoming three-day celebration of Black excellence, culture and the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. Taking place at City Point, located at 445 Albee Square West in Brooklyn, New York, from February 24th - 26th, the programming will include art, cultural events and live music performances.

The three-day celebration of Black excellence and creativity will culminate in a private, invite-only Black Tie and Sneaker Ball on Sunday, March 26th, where Hip Hop icon Ice-T will present the Mayor of New York City Eric Adams with an award for his commitment to the Hip Hop industry. The three days of programming are free and open to the public, with the Black Tie and Sneaker Ball being invitation-only.

LiveOne, as the long-term content and marketing partner for the 50th Anniversary, will work closely with a roster of sponsors for a series of 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop branded concerts, art shows and cultural events, both live and live streaming around the globe.

The event will showcase DA MARKET featuring fashion, beauty, wellness, art, and lifestyle brands, alongside DA MUSIC STAGE hosting performances and DJs. The "Imaginary Lines" exhibit at DA ARTIST LOUNGE will feature 15 local BIPOC artists with diverse skills.

A significant feature of the event is the “Hip Hop IS Black History” Pop Up Museum by Beats Rhymes & Relief, which presents the history of Hip Hop through a social justice lens, featuring prominent Hip Hop personalities like Joe Conzo, DJ Jazzy Jay, and Michael Murphy.

This celebration is part of NYC Mayor Eric Adams' initiative to organize 50 events in NYC for the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. Throughout the year, Legends Recordings and Beats Rhymes and Relief will introduce events and experiences, and The Brand Liaison will launch exclusive merchandise and licensing for the cause.

LiveOne’s Head of Brand Partnerships Alex Brough remarked, “We are thrilled to join forces with this amazing team in celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop and the social impact it has had on the world. We look forward to helping showcase the events in NYC this weekend and in the coming months to celebrate such an important milestone in music history.”

About The 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

August 1973 marks the origins of Hip Hop music, and an entire culture that has moved the world for 50 years…. As part of the global celebration of this cultural milestone, Legends Recordings, LLC is proud to lead the licensing program in partnership with The Brand Liaison. The international licensing programming will include musical festivals, educational events, television, podcasts, collaborations, and worldwide merchandising rights in virtually every imaginable category. For more information, contact Laurie Smith at [email protected]

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. ( LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of February 9, 2023, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of approximately 2.8 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne, React Presents, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction, including the proposed special dividend and spin-out of PodcastOne, Slacker or the Company’s pay-per-view business, the timing of the consummation of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to consummation of such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne's or Slacker’s ability to list on a national exchange; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2023, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

