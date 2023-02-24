PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, today announced that management will participate in the Cowen 43nd Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held March 6-8, 2023, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Anderson, President, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 6th, from 10:30 – 11:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available through the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen132/drio/2010876 and on the DarioHealth Investor Relations website at https://dariohealth.investorroom.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-312-593-4280

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala

[email protected]

+1-646-627-8390

