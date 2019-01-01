PR Newswire

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS APRIL 7, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depository Receipts ("ADR's") of PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI) ("PLDT" or the "Company") between January 1, 2019 and December 19, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

PLDT purports to be the Philippines' largest fully integrated telco company. Through its principal business groups, the Company offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines' most extensive fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

During the Class Period, PLDT repeatedly discussed the massive capex program undertaken by the Company and its subsidiary Smart. The program was designed to be an aggressive roll-out, which push the Company's significant market advantage and create more revenue streams for the Company.

On December 16, 2022, PLDT filed its Form 6-K with the SEC, which included copies of disclosure letters filed with the PSE regarding a "disclosable event," which explained that over the last four years PLDT and Smart (its subsidiary) embarked on a massive network transformation program and launched large multi-year capex projects, which included LTE and 5G rollout. According to PLDT, its capex investments in these projects included an estimated budget overrun of no more than $866M. PLDT revealed that elevated capex overruns are expected to continue for the next two years. The Company stated that there was no fraudulent transactions or procurement anomalies arising from the capex spend, but that PLDT would undertake a management reorganization process and initiated efforts to improve the process and systems that would address weaknesses that allowed the budget overruns.

On December 19, 2022, Bloomberg reported that the Philippines SEC launched an inquiry into the capital spending budget overrun. In the article, an analyst stated that "[i]t's highly possible that there were lapses and violations committed that led to this problem." According to Bloomberg, the budget overrun was almost equivalent to the Company's combined 2020 and 2021 net income.

On the same day, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that the Company's chairperson stated that a senior company executive informed him about the problems in early October. This senior executive discovered that the Company had been ordering and paying for billions of pesos worth of internet and phone network equipment without documentation needed for accurate record-keeping.

On this news, on December 19, 2022, PLDT's ADR price fell $6.35 per share or more than 19%, to close at $20.46.

