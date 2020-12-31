PR Newswire

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS APRIL 18, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Alico, Inc. ("Alico" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ALCO) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Alico securities between February 4, 2021 and December 13, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

On December 6, 2022, Alico issued a press release announcing that the Company was postponing its year-end earnings call. Specifically, the press release stated that "additional time is required for completion of the audit of its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 by its independent registered public accounting firm."

On this news, Alico's stock price fell $3.06 per share, or 10.42%, to close at $26.29 per share on December 6, 2022.

Then, on December 7, 2022, Alico issued a press release providing a further update on the delays that the Company faced in reporting fiscal year 2022 results and making the required associated filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In the press release, the Company disclosed that "[t]he key item that is requiring such additional time involves evaluation of the proper amount of the Company's Deferred Tax Liability, particularly certain portions of that Deferred Tax Liability arising in prior fiscal years, including those going back to fiscal year 2019 or possibly several years before fiscal year 2019."

Finally, on December 13, 2022, Alico filed with the SEC its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022 (the "2022 10-K"). In the 2022 10-K, Alico "restate[d] the Company's previously issued audited consolidated balance sheet, audited consolidated statements of changes in equity and related disclosures as of September 30, 2021 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 (the '2021 10-K') previously filed with the SEC and the Company's previously issued unaudited consolidated balance sheet, unaudited consolidated statements of changes in equity and related disclosures as of the end of each quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 included in the Company's respective Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for each of the quarters then ended previously filed with the SEC (together with the 2021 10-K, the 'Financial Statements')."

The Company also disclosed that "[o]n December 12, 2022, the audit committee (the 'Audit Committee') of the board of directors of the Company concluded that the Company's previously issued Financial Statements can no longer be relied upon due to an error identified during the completion of the 2022 10–K."

Alico stated that "[t]he error that led to the Audit Committee's conclusion relates to the calculation of the deferred tax liabilities for the fiscal years 2015 through 2019, which resulted in a cumulative reduction in the Company's deferred tax liability, and a corresponding cumulative increase in retained earnings, of approximately $2,512,000 on the Company's balance sheet as of September 30, 2022."

On this news, Alico's stock price fell $2.64 per share, or 9.53%, to close at $25.05 per share on December 14, 2022.

